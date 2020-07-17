Tidelands Health tests 1,400 people for COVID-19 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health announced that it tested 1,400 people on Friday for the coronavirus at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium.
It was the second of four free testing events being put on by the hospital system in July.
Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said these major testing events are not only important for individuals but for the community.
“We know in controlling the spread along the Grand Strand, we’re a hot spot, there’s plenty of cases coming, there’s a lot of hospitalizations, so this is our first line of defense, is community-wide testing,” Resetar said.
She also added that a good number of people without systems got tested just as a precaution.
“What we’ve seen is some people are coming because they have been exposed to somebody that has tested positive. They don’t have any symptoms, but they have exposure maybe in their family or extended family or friends,” Resetar said. “Some people have come because they live in an apartment complex and somebody’s been positive in that complex and they want to make sure they don’t have it. There are a lot of asymptomatic people that are positive.”
The next testing event will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Coastal Carolina University while supplies last. If you can’t make it to that one, Tidelands Health will host another testing event at 10 a.m. at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. Anyone can come to the event and get tested.
