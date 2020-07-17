SC’s first double-decker tour bus unveiled in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s a new way to travel along the Grand Strand.
On Friday, South Carolina’s first registered double-decker tour bus was unveiled in Myrtle Beach. According to a press release, The Big Red Bus will offer a hop-on hop-off ticket, historical tours, pub crawls, and more.
The bus was shipped over from England into the Jacksonville Port, the release stated. The partners worked to have the top removed in order to create an open-aired upstairs.
According to the website, The Big Red Bus SC was launched in 2019 by partners “who believed that a ride around town could be more fun and exciting that just ‘a ride around town.’”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.