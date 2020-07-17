SCHP: 2 hurt in crash involving motorcycle in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that sent two people to the hospital.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the wreck happened at 4 p.m. Friday on Highway 707 near Prince Creek Parkway in Murrells Inlet.
He said it involved a motorcycle and a Mini Cooper. Tidwell added that there were two people on the motorcycle, and they were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District was also called in to help with the scene.
Highway 707 was shut down for a moment while tow trucks were brought in to take away both vehicles, according to Tidwell.
Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
