Rep. Clemmons resigning from S.C. House of Representatives

MYRTLE BEACH.S.C. (WMBF) – Longtime state Rep. Alan Clemmons is vacating his seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives.
“With a heavy heart, but solid conviction; today, I announce my resignation from the SC House of Representatives at noon today (July 17),” Clemmons announced in a Friday morning statement.
Clemmons, who represents the Myrtle Beach area, has served in the state house for 18 years, a time that he says has “truly been an honor” but a period that has “weighed heavily on my family and my business.”
“I fully believed that I could effectively serve my constituents for one more term, but it has become increasingly clear in the last few weeks that my time needs to be spent with my family and at my law practice,” Clemmons said.
S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas said in a statement that Clemmons was a “leading voice on the important matters of tourism, election security and tax reform.”
“South Carolina is a better place thanks to his nearly two decades of service to our state. The House will miss Alan, and I’ll certainly miss him personally,” Lucas said.
Clemmons’ resignation letter can be read below:
According to information from the S.C. State Election Commission, the process for filling Clemmons’ seat begins with him submitting an affidavit stating his reason for withdrawing from November’s general election. The SEC will then hold a meeting within 10 days to consider that affidavit and determine whether the withdrawal is for a “legitimate nonpolitical reason.”
Once the affidavit is approved, the candidate filing period opens on the second Tuesday after the approval and remains open for one week, according to the SEC.
Since Clemmons is currently unopposed, filing would be open to all certified political parties, an SEC spokesperson said. Any necessary primaries would be held two weeks after the close of filing.
Any necessary runoffs would be held two weeks after the primaries, and the party nominees would go on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
According to the SEC, a meeting date has not been set at this point, as they have not yet officially received Clemmons’ affidavit.
