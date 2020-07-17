Police: Driver in deadly crash into Myrtle Beach medical building won’t face charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a building at 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach – killing one and injuring others – will not face charges, according to law enforcement.
First responders were called after the vehicle crashed into the entrance of Grand Strand Health’s breast health center just before 12 p.m. Thursday.
A person inside the building died as a result of the crash. At least four others were injured.
“Right now, based on the information we have and after consulting with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, no charges will be filed against the driver,” Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said Friday afternoon.
The investigation continues and charges will be updated if needed, according to Vest.
