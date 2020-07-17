Myrtle Beach gallery, restaurant plans to renovate, reopen after fire damages business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Employees at the Collector’s Cafe in Myrtle Beach spent Friday morning salvaging artwork after a fire damaged the restaurant and gallery Thursday night.
Plenty of customers also stopped by to see the damage first-hand.
“Everything that they have on the menu has always been delicious and wonderful,” said Collector’s Cafe customer Doug Kelly. “Typically I get the special, whatever it might be.”
Kelly lives right around the corner from the Collector’s Cafe and said he eats there all the time.
After a fire damaged the entire restaurant, it will be a while before Doug gets another special.
“The business world is tough enough out there with the virus right now, and when you add on top something like this, it’s totally devastating,” said Kelly.
The manager of Collector’s Cafe said the flames were contained to the office and restroom, but smoke damaged the rest of the cafe.
One silver lining is that all but five of the paintings can be restored, and no locally-made artwork was lost.
“It is good to hear that a lot of the art was saved because that’s really what’s made this place,” said Kelly. “It’s Collector’s Cafe, but it’s pretty much an art gallery.”
Kelly said he’s friends with the owner, who told him they’re already making plans to renovate and reopen.
“It’s good to hear they’re already making plans to come back,” said Kelly. “They’re already getting ready to rebuild. In four or five months, we’ll have Collector’s back as we knew and loved it.”
The artwork is one thing that’s irreplaceable, and the employees are the other. Several employees were inside when the fire started, but fortunately, no one was hurt.
