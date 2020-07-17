Myrtle Beach chamber CEO reports over 90% of customers complying with mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As more people make national headlines for resisting mask mandates, some were concerned that local businesses would experience the same challenge.
But Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Karen Riordan said many businesses are please with the level of compliance.
“Over 90% of the people coming inside of their doors do have a mask on,” said Riordan.
But she added that there are some people who have been resistant to the mask mandate.
“There are definitely some guests that don’t like it. There are some guests that come to the door that don’t have a mask,” Riordan.
Staff at the Collectors Café and Gallery in Myrtle said that compliance has been successful inside their business, but they said they know what to say in case they come across a customer who refuses to abide by the rules.
“‘I’m sorry, we can’t serve you. These are the rules to keep both the community and employees safe. We don’t want to be responsible for getting anyone sick,‘” said employee Dessa Howaniec. “I feel like every business is going through the same thing. It’s nice that it’s not one person going through it, we’re all going through it together.”
But Riordan said in the event that some gets hostile, she said business have been instructed to contact the police if they’re having issues getting a customer to comply.
Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been checking on businesses to make sure employees are also following the mask mandate. The department said that from Tuesday to Thursday, its team completed 63 mask compliance checks at businesses and they said all of the business have been in compliance with the ordinance.
