Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near Pawleys Island, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning in the Pawleys Island area.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said the crash, which involved a motorcycle, happened near the Litchfield Restaurant on Highway 17.
According to Lesley, the person on the motorcycle sustained injuries as a result of the collision. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.
Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m.
Lesley said the SCHP is on scene investigating. WMBF News has reached out to troopers for more information and will post updates as they come in.
