Loud booms offshore in Georgetown County likely military aircraft conducting training, officials say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those living on the South Strand have been hearing “loud booms” Friday afternoon.
According to information from the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, public safety personnel have received multiple reports about the loud booms in the Pawleys Island, Litchfield, and Murrells Inlet area.
Emergency personnel said several military aircraft are conducting training maneuvers just offshore and that is the most likely cause of the loud noises.
