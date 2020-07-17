Loris nursing home sees significant improvement following uptick in COVID-19 cases

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – It was one month ago that Loris Rehab and Nursing Center saw the most coronavirus cases in patients within 30 days than anywhere in the state.
But new data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows the nursing home facility has slowed the spread.
A report from June 15 showed 46 residents at the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center on Stevens Street had contracted the virus within a 30-day period, and overall 55 residents had tested positive for the illness.
But data from DHEC shows just one resident has contracted the virus within 30 days, and overall there have been 57 cases among residents.
WMBF News spoke to Wilson Senior Care, the company that manages Loris Rehab and Nursing Center, back in June about the uptick.
Officials with Wilson Senior Care said that it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what caused the spread, but they were working with DHEC and CDC to monitor and reduce it. Employees were also provided personal protective equipment and received temperature checks.
WMBF News has reached out to the Wilson Senior Care to see what other steps they have been taking to reduce the spread at the facility. We’re waiting to hear back.
