Lightning strike temporarily closes Myrtle Beach solid waste transfer station

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s solid waste transfer station on Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension is temporarily closed following a lightning strike.
According to information from the city, lightning damaged the scale’s electronics earlier this week and a repair Wednesday did not last.
“Without the ability to weigh incoming solid waste, we can’t accurately charge customers for disposal,” city officials said.
The station will remain closed to the public until the repairs are complete.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.