‘It’s taking forever’: Some HCS parents frustrated over lengthy school reopening process

“As Chairman of the Horry County Board of Education, I have promised the parents of our county’s children that I am ready to send our students back to school for face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe to do so. This past Monday night, Dr. Maxey and his staff shared with our school board the system developed by DHEC for determining the spread of COVID-19 in each county. School districts use this information to decide whether to return students to school full-time, part-time, or to serve them through distance learning. Speaking for myself, and not on behalf of the board, I believe it is important to use our state’s disease experts to guide our decision making for when and how we return our students and employees to schools. I intend to recommend to our board that we continue to follow DHEC’s guidance when we meet on August 3rd to vote on the district’s re-opening plan. For now, all I can say is that this is between the Governor’s Office and the State Superintendent’s Office.”