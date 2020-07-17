Florence theater offering drive-in movies while remaining closed due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee movie theater is adopting that old saying of “turning lemons into lemonade” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Julie 4 Value Cinemas, located on South Irby Street in Florence, announced back in March that it would be closing its doors in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The theater is still closed, but the owners have come up with a way to offer family-friendly entertainment while maintaining social distancing.
Starting July 17, Julie 4 will offer drive-in movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the theater is allowed reopen indoors, according to information posted to the cinema’s Facebook page.
An inflatable screen has been set up in the theater’s parking lot and sound will be broadcast over FM radio.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. each weekend night for a double feature, with the first movie starting around 9 p.m.
The first double feature is “Kung Fu Panda” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Concessions will be sold for each show.
“Thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing everyone again,” theater owners posted on Facebook.
