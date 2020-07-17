FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid and mostly dry end to week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The dog days of summer continue with another hot and humid forecast on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Temperatures will remain hot and humid this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s for the Grand Strand and middle 90s for the beaches. Once we factor in the humidity, it will be feeling much more like the low 100s this afternoon.
Throughout the weekend, the heat will continue. We’ll stay mostly dry for our Saturday with a 20% chance of a few very isolated showers and storms. Sunday will bring the better chance for scattered showers and storms.
The unsettled pattern of weather will continue into early next week. While it won’t be widespread, about a 30% chance of showers and storms will continue daily into our next work week.
