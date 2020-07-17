Female inmate dies at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A female inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center has died, according to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:12 a.m. Friday, officials said.
Medical personnel at the facility initiated CPR and contacted EMS. However, the inmate was pronounced dead by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.
An autopsy is scheduled Friday afternoon at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
The inmate, who was booked into the detention center by Conway police around 3 p.m. on July 7 for trespassing, has yet to be publicly identified.
The State Law Enforcement Division is conducting an inquiry into the inmate’s death.
A preliminary internal investigation by the sheriff’s office has indicated that no foul play is suspected, the release stated.
