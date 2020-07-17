DHEC, Dept. of Labor issue order allowing nursing grads to assist in S.C. healthcare facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Nursing graduates in South Carolina will be able to start helping in healthcare facilities before they are officially licensed.
The South Carolina of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s (LLR) State Board of Nursing issued a joint order allowing graduate nurses temporary authorization to practice so they can help healthcare facilities in need of more staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some nursing graduates have faced a delay in being able to take the National Council Licensure Examination that is required for them to receive their official licenses because testing facilities have been closed for several weeks. Nursing graduates can’t be employed without that license.
The joint order allows them to work temporarily while waiting to take the exam.
“LLR and its Board of Nursing appreciate DHEC working jointly with us to make this happen,” LLR Director Emily Farr said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure that hospitals and other facilities have access to as many health care workers as possible during this public health emergency.”
There are more than 85,000 licensed nurses in South Carolina and the joint order could impact about 200 current nursing graduates.
