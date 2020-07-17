DHEC announces 25 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,964 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 additional deaths.
Twenty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Berkeley (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1), York (1) counties, and two of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 65,587 and those who have died to 1,078, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Confirmed cases: Abbeville (6), Aiken (20), Allendale (12), Anderson (50), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (55), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (13), Charleston (305), Cherokee (12), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (8), Colleton (18), Darlington (21), Dillon (11), Dorchester (105), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (61), Georgetown (21), Greenville (171), Greenwood (56), Hampton (7), Horry (114), Jasper (8), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (19), Laurens (45), Lee (10), Lexington (89), Marion (10), Marlboro (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (8), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (54), Pickens (46), Richland (207), Saluda (15), Spartanburg (84), Sumter (26), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (66)
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 11,257 and the percent positive was 17.4%.
As of Friday morning, 3,017 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,889 are in use, which is a 72.34% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,889 inpatient beds currently used, 1,593 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 567 of those patients are currently on ventilators, state health officials said.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
