DHEC announces 25 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,964 additional cases

As of Friday morning, 3,017 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,889 are in use, which is a 72.34% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,889 inpatient beds currently used, 1,593 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 567 of those patients are currently on ventilators, state health officials said.