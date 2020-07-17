Conway City Council to consider changes to mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway City Council will look at amending the city’s mask ordinance next week, requiring their use at all businesses, not just ones deemed “essential.”
Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch said the expansion to all businesses is “leveling the playing field.”
A reason why is because some businesses may be hesitant to enforce a mask requirement if it isn’t a requirement from the city.
City officials said the rules should stay the same, requiring masks for workers and customers as well as when a person can’t keep six feet of distance.
One of the biggest reasons Goldfinch was conflicted on the topic before was because of the fear of infringing on someone’s rights. But he said after a discussion with a friend, people not wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19 infringes on his.
“I’ve got two little boys that need to go back to school and they can’t go back to school until we get numbers down, and so for someone to say that us forcing folks to wear a mask infringes on their rights, it really doesn’t because it infringes on my rights and my kids’ rights to do what they need to do in getting back to school,” he said.
A question many people have asked is about the Horry County ordinance versus the city and why both are needed.
Conway city acting spokeswoman June Wood said part of the reason is enforcement, adding Conway police can’t enforce an ordinance that’s not within city limits.
Businesses like retail stores aren’t included in the current ordinance but even if the change is approved, the owner of Good Day Sunshine, Emily Smith, is prepared.
“Nothing will change for us,” she said. “All of my employees wear a mask, we’ve had a shield up since the beginning. I’ve left the shield up more for customers protection than for ours. If one of us were to get sick, I don’t want to spread it to the customers and there’s so much misinformation. I think it’s better safe than sorry.”
Conway City Council meets virtually Monday, July 20, at 4 p.m.
