Coastal Carolina University eliminates 36 staff positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University said it has eliminated 36 staff positions as it continues to stabilize its budget for the upcoming academic year.
“Within the past few weeks, the University took significant steps toward stabilizing the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, putting in place mandatory and facilitating voluntary furloughs for our faculty and staff,” said CCU Associate Vice President and Chief Communication Officer Martha Hunn. “Additionally, CCU received authorization from the South Carolina Division of State Human Resources to implement another critical and extremely difficult measure – a Reduction in Force plan that eliminates positions across the campus.”
The school said the positions were eliminated on July 15. The reductions are part of a three-phase plan announced by CCU President David DeCenzo, which called for a reduction in payroll and reduction in force.
CCU now plans to head into the third phase, which will evaluate what the school needs to do in order to accommodate actual enrollment numbers for the Fall 2020 semester. This will include changes to operations and payroll, according to the university.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.