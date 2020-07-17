Charleston police release pictures of vehicle sought in killing of husband of CofC provost

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston investigators have released pictures of a vehicle sought in connection to the killing of the husband of the College of Charleston’s provost.
The Charleston Police Department is looking for a silver, 2005 Acura TL with SC Tag: SPM 409 and VIN: 19UUA66285A068740.
CPD officials say the vehicle was involved in the Friday morning incident in which Tom DiLorenzo was killed. DiLorenzo is the husband of Suzanne Austin, who is the provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at the College of Charleston.
Police say the couple was walking near the intersection of King and Clifford Streets at approximately 6:15 a.m. Friday when two men approached. One of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded money, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Investigators say DiLorenzo was shot during the robbery attempt.
CofC President Andrew Hsu said the couple had only moved to Charleston a few weeks ago and that DiLorenzo had recently retired from the University of North Dakota in June after serving there as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years.
According to police, at this time, it is believed the vehicle sought in the killing was occupied by three males possibly in their mid to late-teens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty CPD Central Detective through Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at (843) 554-1111.
Antique shop owner Andrew Slotin said the victim staggered to and collapsed near his store.
“I mean a person making a walk, we all love to walk In this great city of Charleston. The last thing you would expect is to have a random act of violence like this,” Slotin said.
Slotin said surveillance cameras at his business captured part of the crime. He said there were no words to describe what he saw on the video.
“It was an isolated and random but senseless and tragic act,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “We will not rest until we find the criminals who perpetrated this, I can assure you.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.