Chanticleers pick up commitment from 3-star receiver Malachi Taylor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina has picked up yet another commitment for its 2021 class. 3-star wide receiver Malachi Taylor out of Goose Creek, SC took to Twitter on Friday to announce his pledge to the Chants.
The 6-3 receiver is coming off a junior season that saw him reel in 50 passes for nearly 700 yards and 11 scores. He helped lead the Gators to a 9-3 record, a region championship, and the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Taylor also held offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, and Miami of Ohio.
