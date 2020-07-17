Authorities investigate shooting in Florence, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting Friday morning in Florence, officials said.
According to Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police, it happened at the Colonial Inn on S. Irby Street. The call came out at 8:34 a.m., he added.
The incident reportedly started as a physical altercation before shots were fired.
Brandt said the suspect, identified as Jadon Milligan, shot the victim while that person was walking away.
Authorities are working to identify the victim, who left the scene prior to police arriving, according to Brandt.
Milligan is currently charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and unlawful discharge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police.
