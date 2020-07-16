Volunteers help sea turtle hatchling head into the ocean in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some volunteers had the amazing task of helping baby sea turtles make their way into the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted pictures and videos of the sea turtle hatchlings on Thursday heading into the ocean in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced that the first sea turtle nest to hatch was on Saturday on Kiawah Island. The nest incubated for 66 days.
Sea turtle season begins in May, where four sea turtle species come ashore to lay eggs on South Carolina beaches.
After two months of incubation, young turtles emerge from their shells and crawl back to the ocean.
Sea turtle hatchlings typically surface at night, and lights from piers, roads and beachfront properties can disrupt this process.
Beachgoers and beachfront property owners are urged to keep lights off the beach at night because the hatchlings use natural light to navigate them toward the ocean.
Sea turtles will continue to nest for about two more months.
