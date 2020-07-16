Pair of Horry County Schools food pickup locations to close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools announced Thursday that two of its summer food pickup locations will close, effective July 20.
The district said the sites at Myrtle Beach Elementary School and Waccamaw Elementary School will now merge with other existing sites.
The closest location for those going to Myrtle Beach Elementary is Myrtle Beach Middle School, while the closest pickup location to Waccamaw Elementary is Palmetto Bays Elementary School.
The district said the closures are due to attendance numbers.
Horry County Schools said it will continue offering no-cost breakfast and lunch to students 18 and under on Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 30. The food provided on both days provides five days worth of food for each student.
Click here for more locations and information on the program.
