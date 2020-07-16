This is Carolina: Adaptive Surf Project brings wheels to water

“Now when I see people in wheelchairs, I’m like ‘Hey, listen have you heard from the people of Coastal Adaptive?' They’re like no. I’m like, ‘Oh they’ll take you surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, bike riding, just to get out of the house,” he said. “Because, again, I thought there was nothing for me to do, being in a wheelchair. It’s just hard even to get out, just to open the door and go outside. I used to feel embarrassed, I used to feel like I didn’t belong. But, just getting out here and having fun and enjoying myself.”