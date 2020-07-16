41st annual Aynor Harvest Hoedown canceled over coronavirus

The Aynor Harvest Hoedown is a popular annual event. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | July 16, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:56 AM

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – The 41st annual Aynor Harvest Hoedown has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The town made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday night.

The Aynor Harvest Hoedown typically features a parade with a grand marshal, antique tractors and cars, local bands, floats and more.

According to the festival’s website, the inaugural event was held in September 1979, with a welcome speech given to about 1,000 people.

Since that time, attendance for the event has grown significantly, typically drawing thousands of people.

