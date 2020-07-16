41st annual Aynor Harvest Hoedown canceled over coronavirus

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – The 41st annual Aynor Harvest Hoedown has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The town made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday night.
The Aynor Harvest Hoedown typically features a parade with a grand marshal, antique tractors and cars, local bands, floats and more.
According to the festival’s website, the inaugural event was held in September 1979, with a welcome speech given to about 1,000 people.
Since that time, attendance for the event has grown significantly, typically drawing thousands of people.
