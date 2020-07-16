Socastee tabs Hal McManus as new athletics director

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Socastee Braves’ athletic department has found its replacement for longtime athletics director Tim Renfrow.
The school hired former Boiling Springs athletic director Hal McManus to lead the program.
It’s McManus’ fourth gig as an athletic director as he’s spent time at Spartanburg and Broome in addition to Boiling Springs, where he’s been since 2013. He is no stranger to Horry County as he served as the boys’ basketball coach at Conway High School from 1997 to 1999.
At Socastee, his biggest task will be turning around programs that have struggled of late, such as the school’s football team. The Braves have suffered five consecutive losing seasons and have posted a winning record in just three of the last 15 seasons. That squad also has new leadership at the top as Ben Hampton was hired this spring.
McManus, 47, is the son of legendary Byrnes boys’ basketball coach Harold McManus.
