S.C. surpasses 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began; 1,842 new cases announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,842 new cases of COVID-19, and 69 additional confirmed deaths.
According to DHEC officials, these 69 new deaths occurred over the past few weeks. The delay in reporting of an individual’s death during the pandemic is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death, a release stated. A cause of death is determined by a medical certifier or a coroner.
In late April, DHEC implemented a cross analysis methodology to ensure an individual’s death is accurately reported. This includes comparing the initial information reported to the agency to the information included on an individual’s official death certificate.
Fifty-five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (3), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (1), Dillon (2), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties; and 14 of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Greenville (3), Greenwood (1), Lexington (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), and Richland (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 63,880 and those who have died to 1,053, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (5), Aiken (32), Allendale (9), Anderson (66), Bamberg (16), Barnwell (13), Beaufort (108), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (18), Charleston (230), Cherokee (4), Chester (16), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (9), Colleton (13), Darlington (16), Dillon (9), Dorchester (64), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (23), Florence (58), Georgetown (23), Greenville (230), Greenwood (17), Hampton (10), Horry (142), Jasper (16), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (25), Laurens (18), Lee (7), Lexington (58), Marion (6), McCormick (7), Newberry (18), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (80), Pickens (27), Richland (125), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (90), Sumter (30), Union (4), Williamsburg (13), York (75)
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 8,643 and the percent positive was 21.3%.
As of Thursday morning, 2,946 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,935 are in use, which is a 72.93% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,935 inpatient beds currently used, 1,578 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
