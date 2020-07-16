SC State’s Pough believes MEAC suspending fall sports was best decision for all involved

“You’re concerned about all the circumstances that might be given this situation,” Pough said, “Anytime you’re doing something for the very first time, you’re looking for any kind of thing you can to hang your hat on that may turn any negative into a positive. Let’s say, for instance, we’ve got guys that are redshirt seniors or guys that have graduated coming back expecting to be here one semester. Let’s say they were to come back next fall. Those guys may be granted a sixth year. That way, it may give a guy like that a chance to earn a Master’s [degree] out of the process that he ordinarily would have been out and gone because his football eligibility would be gone and he would have been simply out into the work world or whatever might have been. Hopefully, we’ll have some situations like that that’ll be able to take place that we can say, ‘You know what, if it hadn’t been for that, he wouldn’t have had this opportunity.”