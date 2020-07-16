S.C. payouts of state, federal unemployment surpasses $3 billion mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says it has paid out more than $3.15 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits since the pandemic began.
The federal benefits include CARES Act programs, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which covers self-employed and others; the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which pays $600 per week; the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which extends benefits for 13 weeks; and extended benefits, which provide an additional 10 weeks after PEUC, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
The latest numbers from the agency show that during the week that ended Saturday, 19,329 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance, which represents an increase of 3,267 over the previous week.
That brings the total who have filed their first claim over the past 17 weeks to 671,079 people, Biance said.
Charleston County had the fourth-highest number of new claims last week, with 1,051 filings. It was behind Greenville County, which lead with 1,755; followed by Richland County, which reported 1,349 claims and Spartanburg County, which reported 1,277.
