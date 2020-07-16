Publix to require face masks in stores starting July 21

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Starting next week, Publix will join other national and regional store chains in requiring its customers to wear face masks or other face coverings.
The new requirement goes into effect July 21, according to a press release from the grocery chain.
Publix said signs announcing the new requirement will be placed throughout the stores, along with in-store announcements. Exceptions will be made for young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear masks or coverings.
Publix also encourages those who cannot wear masks to use its delivery or curbside pickup options.
Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy,and Kroger also recently announced mask requirements for customers, some of which are already in effect.
