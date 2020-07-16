North Myrtle Beach city crews constructing new dune walkovers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews in North Myrtle Beach are working to replace several dune walkovers in the city.
The 37th Avenue North public beach access will be closed from July 20 through Aug. 7 for demolition of the existing walkover and construction of its replacement, the city announced Thursday.
Officials say the project is part of the city’s ongoing replacement schedule for dune walkovers.
According to the city, the cost for the project is $15,199.
