Myrtle Beach business leaders combat ‘beaches are closed’ rumor; ask visitors to pack masks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has made changes to its marketing efforts to make sure tourists “visit responsibly.”
The chamber is also combatting rumors that Grand Strand beaches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have even reached out to WMBF News over the last few weeks to ask if beaches are closed.
While beaches have remained open, the chamber is are asking those visiting to pack their masks and make sure they are following social distancing guidelines to help keep them and others safe.
The chamber has updated television ads that appear in over 60 cities, including New York and New Jersey, with a safety message across the top of the screen stating that beaches are open but that tourists must visit responsibly and abide by local guidelines, such as the emergency masks mandates that are in place in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County.
The MBACC also gave an update on the number of people flying into Myrtle Beach compared to last year.
July schedules as of July 13 show 187,721 seats have been booked compared to 196,613 at the same time last year.
The August schedules show 164,436 seats have been reserved compared to 218,290 last year at this time.
