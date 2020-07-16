Man arrested, charged in connection to alleged stabbing in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following an alleged stabbing in the Surfside Beach area.
Officers were called to a home on Aquarius Drive around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a report from Horry County police states.
Authorities found the home empty upon arrival but the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Woodrow Sellers, soon walked over from a neighbor’s home, according to police.
Sellers told authorities he was sleeping on his couch when the victim came over and began striking him in the head, the report confirms.
According to the report, Sellers told police he pushed the victim and ran away but doesn’t remember stabbing him.
However, police said Sellers called dispatch stating he indeed stabbed the victim.
The report states Sellers changed his story when questioned, telling police the victim “may have mentioned the slashed tires.”
Police met with victim, who reportedly had a single stab wound. According to the report, the victim admitted to confronting Sellers about the slashed tires.
Sellers then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest. Police said following the stabbing, the victim hit Sellers in the head twice before fleeing the home.
The weapon used in the alleged stabbing was not located, the report confirms.
Sellers was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Online records show Sellers is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under $6,000 bond.
