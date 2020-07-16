Man arrested after alleged assault hospitalized one in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following an alleged assault in Robeson County.
According to the RCSO, Jeffrey R. Elliott, 57, of Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony conspiracy and assault inflicting serious injury.
Deputies say the victim in the case required hospitalization after the assault.
Elliot was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under $250,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely, deputies say.
