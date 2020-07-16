Luxury pet resort, spa set to open in North Myrtle Beach in fall 2020

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be a new spot in North Myrtle Beach for people to drop off their fur babies when they leave for vacation.
Coastal Paws Pet Resort will be an 8,000 square foot facility that is set to open up in October.
The pet resort will offer boarding, daycare and pet spa treatments for local pet parents along with those who are visiting the area.
There will be a 2,000 square foot indoor play area with a K-9 grass and splash pad and Coastal Paws Pet Resort will offer 24/7 webcam technology so you can check on your fur baby.
“Our pets deserve the very best and that’s exactly what we’ll give to each and every one of the pets who come under our care. We’re using the highest technologies to give pet parents the ability to securely check on their pets while they’re away,” said owner Kristen Downey. “We know that peace of mind will make the experience what it should be – a vacation for the pets and their owners.”
Coastal Paws Pet Resort will soon be accepting appointments.
They will be located off Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach’s Barefoot Commons shopping center.
