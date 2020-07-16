Horry County police investigate stabbing at Little River bar

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a bar in Little River.
Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the Pilot House on Mineola Avenue, where they found a person suffering from a stab wound.
Police said the victim is expected to be OK.
They said they do not have any suspect information at the time.
Investigators are still trying to determine if the stabbing happened inside or outside of the bar and what led up to the incident.
