Horry County paramedic back to work after three week battle with coronavirus

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County paramedic knew he would be at a high-risk for contracting the coronavirus because of his job, but he just didn’t realize how dangerous the virus would be.
Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Paramedic Marc Perez makes trips to the hospital all the time, but he’s never the one who winds up in the hospital bed.
That was until his battle with the coronavirus.
“Father’s Day I had three bites of my breakfast, nothing major. I slept the whole day,” said Perez.
Father’s Day weekend wasn’t exactly a time for celebration this year for the 37-year-old father of two. He had been running a fever for a few days and was feeling more and more tired.
He got tested for the coronavirus just before he started experiencing symptoms.
“I tested negative for the test and then I tested negative for the antibodies,” said Perez. “I really had no idea it was COVID-related at that point. A lot of people figured, and I had lost my sense of taste and smell.”
Even if it was coronavirus, Perez said he’s picked up other things from patients in his 15 years on an ambulance and rarely ever gets very sick.
“I think we just kind of went into this going, if he gets it, he’s super healthy, it won’t be that bad,” said Marc’s wife, Denise.
He decided to try and fight through the illness at home, under the impression it was something other than the coronavirus.
After eight days, things weren’t getting any better.
“We have rocking chairs on our back porch,” said Perez. “I didn’t have the energy to sit up and rock. I was too weak to do that, so I laid down. It was a few hours later that she came home with the kids and found me on the back porch. The kids were like, ‘Oh, daddy’s on the porch.' I just couldn’t get up.”
That’s when Denise decided it was time to take him to the hospital, and Marc didn’t put up a fight.
He had a trifecta: strep throat, pneumonia and the coronavirus.
“I haven’t been a patient in a very long time,” said Perez. “It was an interesting perspective for me to experience the other side of it because I’ve taken countless people into the hospital. I’ve never sat in a hospital bed myself.”
The antibiotics helped and Marc recovered, and no one is happier to have him home than his sons, Mickey and Mariano.
They made a poster thanking the men and women at Tidelands Health that helped their father.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.