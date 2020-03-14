Gabe McDonald joined WMBF in July 2020 from our sister station KPLC in Lake Charles, Louisiana where he was a sports/news MMJ for two years. He is excited to continue his career in Myrtle Beach and is looking forward to meeting and telling the stories of all the great people in the area!
Gabe has experience covering sports on all levels including NBA training camps, College Football Playoff games, and high school state championships. He’s also been fortunate to cover a Presidential visit during his career.
Gabe is a proud graduate of The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he majored in Mass Communications and played football. During his time in Pine Bluff, he was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2016-17 school year and served as the lead anchor for the school’s newscasts. Gabe also completed an internship at KARK/FOX 16, the NBC and FOX affiliates in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Gabe is a Louisiana native and is on a mission to find the the best food the area has to offer. When he is not out covering sports you can find Gabe on the beach, at the gym, or trying a new restaurant.
If you ever see Gabe out and about don’t be afraid to say ‘Hello!’ You can send him an email at gabriel.mcdonald@wmbfnews.com or follow him on Twitter and Facebook.