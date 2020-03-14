Gabe McDonald

Gabe is a proud graduate of The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he majored in Mass Communications and played football. During his time in Pine Bluff, he was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2016-17 school year and served as the lead anchor for the school’s newscasts. Gabe also completed an internship at KARK/FOX 16, the NBC and FOX affiliates in Little Rock, Arkansas.