Florence School District One to release back to school plan during Thursday meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Students, parents, teachers and staff at Florence District One schools will have a better idea of what school will look like for the upcoming year.
The school board is holding a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to release its back to school plan.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that he wants school districts to give parents a choice between in-person classes five days a week or virtual learning. He also asked the states superintendent to reject any plan that didn’t offer an option for face-to-face instruction.
He also wants districts to consider a Sept. 8 start date.
Back on June 25, FSD1 pushed back its start date from Aug. 3 to Sept. 8. Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said rescheduling the start date gives them more time to see what other districts do, what obstacles they could avoid and the strengths they could replicate.
WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe will be listening in on the school board meeting and will have all the details of the back to school plans on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.