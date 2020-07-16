FIRST ALERT: Plenty of heat, just a few storms

A slightly better chance of storms returns on Saturday. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | July 13, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 6:12 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend with a few storms in some areas.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 70s with plenty of humidity through the night.

The weekend will see more of the same weather we’ve seen all week with hot temperatures and high humidity.

Saturday will see temperatures climb to near 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. With a bit of an increase in humidity, the heat index will climb to 100-103 at times through the afternoon. There will be a slightly better chance of a few storms on Saturday with the risk of afternoon downpours increasing to 30%.

Sunday will see temperatures climbing a few degrees higher with inland areas well into the middle 90s and the Grand Strand into the lower 90s. Again, the heat index will climb to 100 to 105. The risk of afternoon storms will drop to just 20%.

A similar weather pattern will continue next week with slightly better chances of afternoon storms returning.

