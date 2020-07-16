FIRST ALERT: Muggy pattern continues through weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heat and humidity continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. The steamy pattern continues to provide warm conditions as you step out the door this morning. Dress comfortable as another day of summer heat is expected this afternoon.
Highs today will climb into thee upper 80s along the beaches to the low-mid 90s inland. We're almost identical to where we where yesterday with yet another 20% chance of a stray shower or two this afternoon. Most locations will remain dry while a few of us get lucky underneath some downpours of those isolated storm chances. Factor in the humidity today and the heat index this afternoon will feel like 100-103 at times.
The forecast for the upcoming weekend features very little change. Each day will feature highs in the mid 90s inland to the upper 80s to near 90s on the beach. The heat index will return to 100-105 each afternoon with storms few and far between through Saturday. Our next best rain chance begins to arrive Sunday afternoon at 30%. Those slightly better storm chances will continue into next week with no relief in either the heat or humidity.
