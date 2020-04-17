Danyel Detomo joined the WMBF team in July 2020. She was born and raised in North Carolina and is happy to be back living on the east coast. Danyel went to Western Carolina University and received her degree in Broadcasting.
Danyel started her television career behind the scenes in High Point, NC. She was the video editor for the evening and weekend newscasts. She fell in love with television news while working as a video editor and wanted to give being in front of the camera a try. Her journey in front of the camera started in Rock Hill, SC and then she made a big move to Cheyenne, Wyoming.
During her time in Wyoming, Danyel was a Sports Anchor/Reporter. She covered one of the biggest rodeos ‘Cheyenne Frontier Days’, did many stories on the University of Wyoming athletes and started a high school football show at the station. She has a passion for local sports and loves being at a game!
Danyel traded in her snow boots for flip flops and is very excited to call Myrtle Beach home. This is like a second home for Danyel, her grandparents had a beach house here when she was growing up.
Danyel loves going to the beach and sitting on a patio outside enjoying some seafood. She is excited to explore the Grand Strand and tell the community’s stories.