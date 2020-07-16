One killed, others injured after vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach after a vehicle collided with a building shortly before 12 p.m. Thursday, fire officials said.
According to Capt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the 900 block of 82nd Parkway and there was significant damage to the building.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed that a person inside the building died as a result of the crash. That victim’s name was not immediately available. It is not yet known if the individual was an employee or not.
At least four other people were injured, authorities said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.