Myrtle Beach firefighters battle smoke, flames at shopping center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it was called to the area of 7740 North Kings Highway late Thursday night. Online records show this to be the location of the Collectors Cafe & Gallery.
WMBF News spoke with an employee at Collectors Cafe who said that everyone was able to safely get out of the building.
Officials said the area of North Kings Highway between 76th Avenue North and 79th Avenue North is closed. Using Ocean Boulevard or Highway 17 as alternative routes are recommended.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.
