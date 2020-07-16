Conway City Council to consider amending mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders in Conway will meet next week to consider amending the city’s face mask ordinance.
Part of the Conway City Council agenda for Monday, July 20, states the following:
Consideration of an amendment to Emergency Ordinance #2020-07-06 Requiring Face Coverings or Masks to Be Worn in Public in the City of Conway During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and Recovery (Emrick)
Last week, the city passed an ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in ‘essential’ businesses.
Council members deemed places like grocery stores, pharmacies and medical offices as essential businesses.
Additionally, the current ordinance requires masks to be worn when a person can’t honor six feet of distance.
The Conway City Council meeting on Monday will be held via video conference. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
