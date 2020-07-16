Authorities: Body found in vehicle believed to be missing Robeson County man

Charles Henry Leggett (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | July 16, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 11:18 AM

ROBESON COUNTY N.C. (WMBF) – The vehicle a missing Robeson County man was last seen driving was found Wednesday with a deceased man inside, authorities said.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was found in the 13000 block of Highway 301 South in Rowland after leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

Based on the investigation, the body is believed that of 62-year-old Charles Henry Leggett, who was reported missing by his family on July 13, according to law enforcement. He had last been seen on July 10 around 6:30 p.m. on Birdhouse Road in Rowland.

The body h as been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to confirm the identity and cause of death.

