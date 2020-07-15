Motorcyclist killed after crashing into box truck in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a box truck early Wednesday morning in Longs, according to officials.
Master Trp. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on W. Bear Grass Road.
A Honda motorcycle was traveling north on W. Bear Grass Road when a box truck attempted to cross the roadway after pulling out of a private driveway, Jones said.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, hit the side of the box truck and was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.
The driver of the box truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, Jones said.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT Team.
