Motorcyclist killed after crashing into box truck in Longs

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into box truck in Longs
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning in the Longs area. (Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff | July 15, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 7:14 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a box truck early Wednesday morning in Longs, according to officials.

Master Trp. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on W. Bear Grass Road.

A Honda motorcycle was traveling north on W. Bear Grass Road when a box truck attempted to cross the roadway after pulling out of a private driveway, Jones said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, hit the side of the box truck and was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.

The driver of the box truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT Team.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.