S.C. High School League approves proposal for Sept. 1 start date for fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders with the South Carolina High School League met Wednesday morning to discuss the future of fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHSL approved a proposal to begin fall sports on Sept. 1 with flexibility to delay if conditions dictate. The latest the season can start is Oct. 2 if the season is going to end on time, which is the first week in December. A date of Aug. 17 was approved for the first day of practice for fall athletics.
The motion was approved by a 14-2 vote.
“If we eliminate sports like football or volleyball, we eliminate a segment of kids from being able to play. We want to keep that opportunity open,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton.
Singleton added individual school districts will decide on attendance at games.
