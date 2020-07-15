Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of pointing gun at father, son over fireworks dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a father and his 10-year-old son along the beach.
Officers were called just before midnight Tuesday to the area of 72nd Avenue North for a weapons law violation.
They met with the victim who claimed that a white man wearing a yellow shirt and black pants came up and pointed a gun at him and his son.
“The victim was shooting off fireworks on the beach and the suspect was aggrivated (sic) that he was shooting them off so late,” according to the police report.
The victim said the man put the gun back in his pocket and then walked off the beach. Other witnesses told officers that they saw the man walk back into the Grand Cayman Resort.
A few hours later, police arrested Matthew Glass in the case. He is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery.
